Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers Secures Major Federal Funding Boost for Tennessee's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Universal EV Chargers, a trailblazer in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector, proudly announces its triumph in securing a substantial share of over $21 million in federal funding awarded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). This funding, aimed at propelling the EV charging infrastructure in the state, signifies a significant investment in Universal EV Chargers' unwavering commitment to offering convenient and accessible charging solutions for electric vehicle users.

Among the recipients, Universal EV Chargers has successfully clinched an impressive eight site awards, showcasing its dedication to advancing sustainable transportation solutions. Love's Travel Stops closely follows with five awards, while Pilot Travel Centers and PowerUp America each secure four. Tesla, a pioneer in the EV industry, received a single award, maintaining its overall lead with 42 NEVI awards to date.

Playing a pivotal role in this success story, Tritium, in collaboration with Universal EV LLC and PowerUp America, has been instrumental in securing funding for eight and four charging sites, respectively. Noteworthy is Lynkwell's selection to provide the charging software for PowerUp America's charging stations, reflecting a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to EV infrastructure development.

Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers, expressed enthusiasm about this significant achievement, stating, "We are honored to receive this substantial federal funding from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Department of Environment and Conservation. This investment mirrors our shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and enhancing the charging infrastructure across the state. Universal EV Chargers is dedicated to providing reliable, accessible, and sustainable charging solutions, and this funding will play a crucial role in realizing our vision."

This funding injection represents a strategic move towards fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem in Tennessee. Universal EV Chargers remains at the forefront of this transformative initiative, contributing to the development of an extensive and efficient EV charging network that benefits residents and visitors alike.

Top of Form

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Megha Thacker

Company: Universal EV Chargers

Phone: 214-842-6721

Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com

About Universal EV Chargers:

Universal EV Chargers, established in 2019, is a pioneering player in the electric vehicle charging industry, committed to providing convenient, reliable, and sustainable charging solutions. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Universal EV Chargers is driving the adoption of electric mobility by expanding its network of charging stations across key regions.

SOURCE: Universal EV Chargers LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com