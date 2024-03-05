Allied Universal Client Port of Baltimore Receives Top U.S. Coast Guard Security Assessment - Grade Marks 15 Consecutive Years On Top

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that its client, the Helen Delich Bently Port of Baltimore, has received a top U.S. Coast Guard security assessment for the 15th consecutive year.

Allied Universal recognizes the importance of maintaining the highest level of security for the Port of Baltimore and is committed to continually providing robust, industry-leading security solutions to keep the port's workers and visitors safe.

"Allied Universal is honored to serve the Helen Delich Bently Port of Baltimore, and we are pleased to learn of this outstanding ranking by the U.S. Coast Guard," said Tracy Fuller, president of government services for Allied Universal. "We take pride in our ability to provide a range of highly effective, facility-specific security solutions to the port so it can continue to serve the greater Baltimore community as a hub for economic growth, a stronghold for hundreds of thousands of jobs and traveling visitors."

Of the nation's more than 300 ports, the Port of Baltimore is ranked first for volume of autos and light trucks, farm and construction machinery, as well as imported sugar and gypsum. It also includes a cruise passenger terminal which handles over 200,000 travelers each year.

