

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices logged a further steep decline in January amid a continued downward trend in energy prices, data published by Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices fell 8.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the revised 10.7 percent decrease in December. Prices were expected to decline by 8.1 percent.



Excluding energy, the producer price index dropped only 1.5 percent at the start of the year.



Data showed that the decline in energy prices was 21.3 percent versus a 27.3 percent plunge in the previous month. Prices for intermediate goods fell 5.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of durable and non-durable consumer goods gained 2.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Capital goods prices also advanced 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased at a steady pace of 0.9 percent in January.



Producer prices in the EU27 decreased 0.9 percent monthly and by 8.4 percent annually in January.



