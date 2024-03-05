Glide Xpress Car Wash Announces Grand Opening of New Cordova, TN, Location With Exclusive First Month Free Offer

Glide Xpress Car Wash expands to 5 locations in the Greater Memphis area. Located at 1470 N. Germantown Pkwy in Cordova, TN, is Glide Xpress Car Wash's newest car wash facility. Featuring a conveyor belt floor to smoothly move vehicles through the state-of-the-art car wash tunnel and free vacuums for post-wash detailing.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Glide Xpress Car Wash, a leading car wash service provider, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1470 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016. This marks the company's 8th location overall and the 5th in the Memphis Region, signifying a significant expansion in their commitment to providing top-tier car wash services to more customers.





The grand opening event is set to dazzle the Cordova community with Glide Xpress Car Wash's cutting-edge wash tunnel technology. Featuring a state-of-the-art conveyor belt system, the wash tunnel ensures that vehicles are not only cleaned thoroughly but are also treated to a smooth and efficient gliding experience through the wash process. Even dually trucks can Ride The Glide.

To celebrate this milestone and to welcome new customers, Glide Xpress Car Wash is excited to offer a special promotion for the grand opening. Free car washes for everyone during the first week of the grand opening. In addition, customers who sign up for the Stingray Unlimited Car Wash Plan during the event will receive their first month entirely free. This unprecedented offer is designed to provide customers with unlimited access to Glide Xpress Car Wash's superior cleaning services, ensuring their vehicles remain spotless all month long.

"We are excited to bring our advanced car wash technology and unmatched customer service to the Cordova community," said Christopher Barrett, Director of Marketing for Glide Xpress Car Wash. "Our new location is not just about expanding our footprint; it's about offering a car wash experience that sets new standards in convenience and quality. We invite everyone to take advantage of our grand opening free wash offer and experience the difference for themselves."

The Cordova location features the latest in car wash technology, with eco-friendly solutions and gentle, yet effective, cleaning methods to protect and enhance the appearance of vehicles. Free vacuums, microfiber drying towels and high-pressure air hoses are available free of charge. The well-trained and friendly staff are committed to providing a superior customer experience, from the moment customers arrive until they leave with a vehicle that looks as good as new.

Join us for the grand opening event to celebrate this significant addition to the Cordova community and enjoy the exclusive offer of the first month free on the Stingray Unlimited Car Wash Plan. Experience the future of car washing at Glide Xpress Car Wash - where technology meets convenience and quality.

Address: 1470 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016

