Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
05.03.2024 | 14:38
OneMeta AI: OneMeta Approved for Trading on OTCQB Effective Tuesday March 5, 2024

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCQB:ONEI). The most innovative and advanced provider of AI powered translation and transcription has been approved for trading on the OTCQB venture market effective Tuesday March 5, 2024.

"The listing on OTCQB represents a nice step forward for the trading and liquidity of our common shares. The OTCQB will allow more brokerage firms to buy and sell our common shares. As a SEC reporting company and we will continue to bring current information to our shareholders," said Rowland Day, Chairman of OneMeta.

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:

OneMeta Inc.. Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
