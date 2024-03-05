Gilead Sciences CEO on Company's Evolution and Commitment to the Bay Area

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Gilead Sciences

Originally published by SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS TIMES on bizjournals.com

Much has changed since Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO, arrived at Gilead Sciences in 2019. The company has grown considerably and expanded on its long-standing leadership in antiviral therapies to include a focus on cancer medicines. Today the Foster City-based company is the second-largest biotech employer in the Bay Area, and according to a Bay Area Council report, it created an estimated economic impact of $22.1 billion in 2020 alone. It has more than 25 marketed therapies for HIV, cancer, hepatitis, COVID-19 and other diseases, and one of the strongest and most diverse pipelines of new medicines in its history.

Continue reading here

Daniel O'Day and a group of Gilead employees visited with San Francisco Community Health Center staff last fall. Image courtesy of San Francisco Business Times.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View the original press release on accesswire.com