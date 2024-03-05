Georgia-Pacific Recognized by the City of Atlanta for Local Community Leadership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific was awarded the Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award by Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) during its 2024 Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration at the Signia Hilton Hotel in Atlanta.

The award recognizes Georgia-Pacific's contributions to the revitalization and growth of downtown Atlanta, as well as its commitment to supporting education, entrepreneurship, community enrichment and sustainability initiatives throughout the city and the country.

Curley Dossman, president of Community Programs for Georgia-Pacific and vice president for the Koch Company Charitable Fund, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Dossman, who is also a board member for the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, thanked CAP and ADID for the recognition and the ongoing support of Georgia-Pacific and the work it does in the community. He also shared examples of how Georgia-Pacific has partnered with organizations throughout Atlanta, large and small, to support initiatives such as education, preserving Atlanta history, and providing nutrition and housing.

"People are at the heart of everything we do at Georgia-Pacific, and by empowering everyone to achieve their potential, we can create stronger communities and change lives for the better," said Dossman. "We wouldn't be able to do the important work we do without the active support of our employees, who not only embody our values at work, but apply our principles in their communities as well."

Georgia-Pacific is the 2024 recipient of the Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award, which recognizes an individual, company, or project that has stimulated revitalization efforts in Atlanta and strengthened and advanced the community at large.

From left to right: Dr. Brian Davis, 2023-24 CAP board chair and president and CEO, the Georgia Aquarium; Curley Dossman, president of Community Programs, Georgia-Pacific and Vice President, Koch Company Charitable Fund; A.J. Robinson, president, Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.





