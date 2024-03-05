Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2024 | 15:02
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valworx, Inc.: Valworx Releases New Product Line - V-Port Valves

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Valworx today announced the launch of their new line of V-port stainless steel ball valves. V-port valves are used for applications requiring precise flow control. The "V" shaped bore of the valve ball creates a more linear flow characteristic, making flow adjustments easier over the range of the valve.

V-Port

V-Port
3 Piece valve with V-port ball



Valworx V-port valves are sold as complete assemblies with Valworx positioning actuators. Valve sizes range from ½ to 3 inches, with "V" vertex angles of 30°, 60° and 90°. The valves feature three-piece 316 stainless steel construction The V-port balls are cast and then machined, which allows the same maximum pressure rating as their full port valves.

Valworx V-port valves are in stock and ready for immediate shipment. Valworx released V-port valves in 24 VDC 4-20mA positioner, 110 VAC 4-20mA positioner, and 24-240V AC/DC 4-20mA or 0-10v positioner.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com

Contact Information

Caroline Crowe
Strategic Account Manager
sales@valworx.com
704-987-9803

SOURCE: Valworx, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
