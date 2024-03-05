Valworx, Inc.: Valworx Releases New Product Line - V-Port Valves

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Valworx today announced the launch of their new line of V-port stainless steel ball valves. V-port valves are used for applications requiring precise flow control. The "V" shaped bore of the valve ball creates a more linear flow characteristic, making flow adjustments easier over the range of the valve.





V-Port

3 Piece valve with V-port ball





Valworx V-port valves are sold as complete assemblies with Valworx positioning actuators. Valve sizes range from ½ to 3 inches, with "V" vertex angles of 30°, 60° and 90°. The valves feature three-piece 316 stainless steel construction The V-port balls are cast and then machined, which allows the same maximum pressure rating as their full port valves.

Valworx V-port valves are in stock and ready for immediate shipment. Valworx released V-port valves in 24 VDC 4-20mA positioner, 110 VAC 4-20mA positioner, and 24-240V AC/DC 4-20mA or 0-10v positioner.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

