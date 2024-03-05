ServiceUp Accelerates Nationwide Auto Repair Presence With ServiceUp Connect Launch

ServiceUp Connect transforms fleet and insurance repair management, solidifying ServiceUp's position as an auto repair pioneer.

"ServiceUp Connect marks a significant leap forward in our mission to revolutionize auto repair," says Brett Carlson, CEO. "It reflects our dedication to providing not just services but solutions, empowering our customers with full control over their repair operations from coast to coast."

ServiceUp Connect heralds a new era in repair order management, communication, and payment processing, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and repair cycle times.

Unleashing ServiceUp Connect

With the introduction of ServiceUp Connect, ServiceUp broadens its horizons, providing a centralized hub for fleets and insurance carriers to orchestrate their repair operations. The hallmark of this feature lies in its ability to streamline order management, facilitate seamless communication, and expedite payments for any shop, including collision, mechanical, and maintenance shops. ServiceUp Connect transforms the complexities of repair network management into a cohesive and streamlined process.

Complementing Excellence Alongside ServiceUp 360

ServiceUp Connect works seamlessly alongside the established ServiceUp 360, reinforcing ServiceUp's commitment to comprehensive repair solutions. ServiceUp 360, a managed repair service, goes beyond conventional offerings by including pick-up and delivery, dedicated service advisors, and an extensive range of over 200 high-quality vehicle repair types. The combination of features creates a robust ecosystem, empowering fleets and insurance carriers with unparalleled control and governance over their repair operations.

Extending the ServiceUp Impact Nationwide

With ServiceUp Connect taking center stage, ServiceUp solidifies its national footprint, offering a transformative solution that transcends geographical constraints. Fleets and insurance carriers can now seamlessly integrate and manage their repair networks across the country through the intuitive ServiceUp platform. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the automotive service industry, where ServiceUp becomes the nexus for collaboration, efficiency, and innovation.

Transformative Features of ServiceUp Connect

Effortless Onboarding: ServiceUp Connect simplifies the onboarding process, allowing fleets and insurance carriers to swiftly integrate their existing repair network onto the platform. Customers can begin submitting repair orders within minutes after onboarding.

ServiceUp Connect simplifies the onboarding process, allowing fleets and insurance carriers to swiftly integrate their existing repair network onto the platform. Customers can begin submitting repair orders within minutes after onboarding. Unified Order Management: The platform's intuitive design facilitates repair management in a single pane of glass, ensuring a cohesive approach to repair operations. From order initiation to completion, ServiceUp Connect provides a transparent and streamlined process.

The platform's intuitive design facilitates repair management in a single pane of glass, ensuring a cohesive approach to repair operations. From order initiation to completion, ServiceUp Connect provides a transparent and streamlined process. Real-time Communication Hub: ServiceUp Connect acts as a real-time communication hub, fostering seamless interaction between all stakeholders involved in the repair process. This feature eradicates communication gaps, enhancing transparency and expediting decision-making.

ServiceUp Connect acts as a real-time communication hub, fostering seamless interaction between all stakeholders involved in the repair process. This feature eradicates communication gaps, enhancing transparency and expediting decision-making. Integrated Payment Processing: Simplifying financial transactions, ServiceUp Connect integrates a secure payment processing system. Fleets and insurance carriers can manage payments effortlessly, promoting financial transparency and accountability as money moves between parties.

ServiceUp's Commitment to Automotive Innovation

The launch of ServiceUp Connect not only signifies a major stride in technological innovation but also reinforces ServiceUp's dedication to excellence in the automotive service sector. By providing a unified platform that caters to the diverse needs of fleets and insurance carriers, ServiceUp emerges as a trailblazer in transforming repair management.

About ServiceUp

ServiceUp is revolutionizing the entire car repair experience by saving businesses, policyholders, and shops from the trouble of an outdated repair ecosystem. Their tech-driven repair platform automates tasks within the repair process, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced costs, and a boost in customer satisfaction.

