Carbonmark Incorporated in Dubai to Scale Environmental Markets

Accelerating Global Climate Financing: Carbonmark's New Chapter in Dubai Enhances Access to Environmental Commodities Markets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Carbonmark, a service provider for companies in the environmental commodities markets, has incorporated in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). This significant milestone marks Carbonmark's transition from a technology solution initially incubated within KlimaDAO to an independent, commercial entity dedicated to innovating within the environmental commodity markets.

Carbonmark logo

Carbonmark.com

With its new independence and capital, Carbonmark is poised to accelerate the adoption and scaling of digital solutions across the climate finance sector. The new venture underscores a commitment to developing innovative climate finance solutions, offering institutional access to state-of-the-art carbon and environmental commodity market infrastructure.

Building on the foundations through its incubation since 2021, Carbonmark aggregates the supply and demand of environmental commodities using technical solutions to ensure a seamless experience for users.

Drew Bonneau, Director of Carbonmark, said, "We're proud to formally launch Carbonmark DMCC and continue spearheading the innovation that KlimaDAO began while creating a world-class fintech platform. We believe markets are a solution to climate change - and that environmental markets connect nature to our global economy, providing critical capital to scale carbon mitigation and removal activities."

Carbonmark's strategic launch in the GCC region will enable the company to expand on its initial work abstracting the complexities around leveraging blockchain technology, while providing a foundation to continue automating market facilitation and enhancing its support for other environmental commodities.

About Carbonmark

Carbonmark leverages cutting-edge technologies to empower real-world environmental assets. As a gateway to environmental markets, Carbonmark enables users to easily participate in this space while connecting often fragmented and intransparent markets to increase their capital throughput.

For more information on Carbonmark and its offerings, or to schedule a meeting to explore potential collaborations, please contact info@carbonmark.com.

Contact Information

Drew Bonneau

Managing Director

info@carbonmark.com

971542159800

SOURCE: Carbonmark

View the original press release on newswire.com.