Harris Data Integrity Solutions Launches Rapid MPI Cleanup Tool for Fast, Accurate Eradication of Duplicate Patient Records

Intelligent MPI Triage Solution is a fast, affordable, and secure way to alleviate duplicate record backlogs, easing the burden on HIM resources and protecting patient data integrity

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Harris Data Integrity Solutions, the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, has responded to growing demand for faster and more affordable duplicate record cleanup with the launch of its latest innovation, Intelligent MPI Triage Solution. Leveraging the efficiency of AI-driven logic paired with 20 years of data integrity expertise, Intelligent MPI Triage delivers precise and swift duplicate resolution to lower duplicate rates by easing backlogs created by higher patient volumes and fewer health information management (HIM) resources.

"A perfect storm of razor-thin operating margins, double-digit labor cost increases, and widening staffing gaps have HIM leaders scrambling to find ways to maintain the integrity of their patient data. Our clients reached out for help, and we responded with Intelligent MPI Triage Solution," says Lora Hefton, Executive Vice President of Harris Data Integrity Solutions. "With it, Harris Data Integrity Solutions can partner with HIM teams and leverage our unique AI-powered 'assess, treat, and refer' process to quickly reduce potential duplicate queues, protecting patient records for a fraction of the cost."

Intelligent MPI Triage increases HIM teams' effectiveness and productivity by rapidly resolving confirmed duplicates through an automated three-step process that typically takes just two or three weeks and costs 50%-80% less than a full MPI clean-up.

Once Harris Data Integrity Solutions receives the client facility's potential duplicate data file via an encrypted FTP:

AI-driven algorithms meticulously assess the data set. Confirmed matches that can be processed with confidence are treated and resolved. Remaining possible matches are referred to the client's HIM team for manual review and resolution.

When appropriate, the Intelligent MPI Triage leverages third-party resources to verify and ensure a comprehensive validation process. A certified SOC 2 Type 2 vendor, Harris Data Integrity Solutions takes multiple steps to ensure HIPAA compliance and security of the client's data files, including prudent use of AI that does not involve machine learning, which would allow the technology to make unguided decisions and interpretations. There is no co-mingling of data files which are shared and returned via encrypted FTP, and the Intelligent MPI Triage Solution never accesses the client's system.

"Early adopters of Intelligent MPI Triage Solution have realized significant value, including one health system that saw its backlog of 2 million potential duplicate pairs reduced by 70% in under three weeks and at a fraction of the cost of a full MPI cleanup," says Hefton. "Intelligent MPI Triage is the perfect low-cost solution for gaining control over burgeoning potential duplicate queues."

For more information on Intelligent MPI Triage Solution, visit https://www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com/intelligent-mpi-triage or email HDITriage@HarrisComputer.com.

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.

