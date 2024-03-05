5 Facilitates Bradley University Agreement With Nexamp for Community Solar Offtake in Illinois

5 Spearheads Pioneering Community Solar Partnership Between Bradley University and Nexamp, Promoting Renewable Energy and Cost Savings in Illinois

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / 5, a leading energy and sustainability advisory firm, orchestrated a community solar deal between Bradley University and Nexamp that will help to add renewable energy to Illinois' power grid. Bradley University will be the anchor subscriber on four community solar projects developed by Nexamp in Illinois in the next two years. The projects stand to produce over $115,000 in annual cost savings for Bradley University, and over 26,000 MWh of renewable electricity to advance Illinois' renewable energy goals.

"Bradley University is proud to support renewable energy development across Illinois," said Stephen Standifird, President of Bradley University. "This agreement with Nexamp and 5 underscores our commitment to innovative energy solutions. By leveraging renewable energy sources, we are not only investing in a cleaner future but also demonstrating our dedication to responsible fiscal management."

5 played a pivotal role in facilitating the collaboration between Bradley University and Nexamp, providing expert guidance and strategic counsel throughout the contracting process. As an energy advisory firm committed to delivering tailored solutions to its clients, 5 identified the community solar opportunity and facilitated the contracting process.

"We are thrilled to have played a part in bringing together Bradley University and Nexamp for this transformative project," said Karen Sweeney, Director of Sustainability at 5. "At 5, we are dedicated to empowering our clients to make informed decisions that drive sustainability, risk management, and cost savings. This agreement exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved when organizations collaborate towards a common goal of environmental responsibility and financial resilience."

The community solar projects supported by this agreement will not only contribute to Illinois' renewable energy portfolio but also serve as a testament to the power of partnerships in advancing sustainable solutions. Through their shared vision and collaborative efforts, Bradley University, Nexamp, and 5 are paving the way for a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come.

About Bradley University: Bradley University is a prestigious private university located in Peoria, Illinois. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and community engagement, Bradley University offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs in diverse fields of study.

About Nexamp: Nexamp is a leading solar energy provider committed to delivering clean, renewable energy solutions that empower communities and businesses to thrive. With a proven track record of developing, owning, and operating solar projects across the United States, Nexamp is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

