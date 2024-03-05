HealthJoy Releases Insights From 2024 Member Health Goals Report

Sixty Percent of Surveyed Members Identified They Are Managing an Ongoing Health Condition

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / HealthJoy, a care navigation platform that transforms healthcare outcomes, today announced the release of its second annual "HealthJoy Insights: Member Health Goals' report.

Sixty percent of surveyed members identified they are managing an ongoing health condition, and 21.6% indicated they'd like help finding a specialist. Additionally, a third of respondents indicated a goal to complete an annual physical - which can be key for preventive care, condition management, screenings and immunizations.

Over 96% of members who activated HealthJoy in 2023 provided at least one goal via HealthJoy's Member Health Goals questionnaire, totaling more than 85,700 member responses. HealthJoy leverages this data, along with pre-certification and claims data, to help employees achieve their unique health goals and keep employees engaged in their health.

By adapting to employees' unique wants and needs, HealthJoy drives a 2-3x increase in point solution utilization leading to significant cost savings and healthier outcomes.

"Health Goals data allows us to understand what employees care about," said Justin Holland, CEO and co-founder of HealthJoy. "We capture goals and preferences to keep employees actively engaged in their health. By listening to our members' goals and preferences, we provide them with a world-class experience built just for them."

Other findings from this year's report include:

As Rx costs continue to rise, nearly half of respondents are paying for a prescription drug. A major emerging trend is the rise of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. Since Q4 of 2023, the HealthJoy Rx Savings Team has helped save members an average of $146.42 per request of Ozempic, including savings as much as $512.50 on a single prescription.

Back and joint pain remain key challenges across many demographics, as 36.4% of respondents indicate having this issue.

And, 16.3% of respondents serve as the primary caregiver for someone with cancer, dementia or other chronic condition.

