Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - In keeping with Georgia School of Orthodontics' (GSO) overarching commitment and mission to give back to the Atlanta community, GSO has selected two Atlanta area children for complimentary orthodontic care through its annual Gift of a Smile program.





Georgia School of Orthodontics

After receiving many nominations for its recent 2024 Gift of a Smile program contest, "we chose two children whose stories touched our hearts and inspired us," said Dr. Ricky E. Harrell, Program Director at GSO. "We want to help boost their confidence by giving them the smile they have always dreamed of and deserve."





The recipients are Mikaylah Copeland, 15, an honor student at Ronald E. McNair High School in Atlanta, and Hunter Cain, a sixth-grader at Bear Creek Middle School in Statham. Check out their smile stories below:

Mikaylah, a happy spirited teenager enjoys cheerleading and looks forward to trying majorette dance. Her mom and biggest cheerleader submitted the nomination of how a healthy, straight smile will build her self-confidence to face anything. GSO can't wait to make that wish come true as Mikaylah plans to be a cosmetologist upon graduation from high school and has future aspirations to work in the medical field as an OBGYN.

Hunter is very self-conscious about his teeth and always hides his smile. A musician who plays the trumpet, he also enjoys going to church, reading, playing video games and keeping up with his big brother. His mom, a mother of four, submitted his deserving story after several trips to the dentist only to be told orthodontic treatment was not medically necessary. Thanks to the Gift of a Smile, Hunter will soon have a reason to smile.

GSO established the Gift of a Smile program in 2016 to celebrate the opening of the School and Atlanta clinic. GSO also has the Gift of a Smile Heroes program, which provides free orthodontic treatment to adults, GSO's everyday heroes; and Purple Heart Smiles, which provides children of Purple Heart recipients with free braces. The three programs combined have provided more than $250,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to over 70 deserving children, adults and veterans in metro Atlanta.

"A critical part of Georgia School of Orthodontics' mission is to provide the highest quality orthodontic care at a lower cost than private practice orthodontics in the school's two patient clinics in Atlanta and Duluth. These programs allow us the opportunity to provide deserving children and adults with free orthodontic care. We are honored to serve our community in this way," Dr. Harrell said.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program, the largest in the U.S. is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

