

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Automajor General Motors Co. (GM), automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MGA, MG.TO), and technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited (WIT), announced Tuesday a partnership to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software.



The new platform, called SDVerse, would provide a matchmaking platform for buyers and sellers of embedded automotive software. SDVerse is expected to revolutionize the automotive software sourcing and procurement process. The digital platform increases transparency and reduces inefficiencies in software development and procurement.



SDVerse will connect automotive software buyers and sellers through a transparent and efficient digital platform. Sellers can list their software's features and attributes, while buyers can easily search and explore the available software products.



?The potential key subscriber benefits of SDVerse include, among other things, reduced cost, time, and complexity, by eliminating duplication of efforts, enabling reuse of already-developed software, and allowing higher economies of scale by bundling software orders through multiple clients.



The companies noted that SDVerse is currently in development and expected to feature hundreds of automotive software products. Participants from across the automotive value chain are invited to join the platform.



GM, Magna, and Wipro collectively designed and developed SDVerse, which will be governed collaboratively by the founding members.



Prashant Gulati, with more than two decades of experience in automotive organizations, has been named CEO of SDVerse effective March 5.



Dan Nicholson, Vice President, Strategic Technology Initiatives, General Motors, said, 'This first-ever software marketplace creates an independent, industry-driven one-stop-shop for embedded systems software, significantly expanding access to new innovations, helping to drive down cost, and allowing companies like GM to implement critical software more quickly.'



