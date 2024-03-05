Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2024 | 15:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phenomenex Introduces Biozen dSEC-7, A New Way to Study AAVs with Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency

The Latest Breakthrough in Gene Therapy Aggregate Analysis

TORRANCE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces its newest Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) product, Biozen dSEC-7, for the analysis of AAVs (adeno-associated viral vectors). In the emerging field of gene therapy, modified DNA promises immense potential for healthcare transformation. Biozen dSEC-7 offers a new solution for aggregate analysis, joining the existing Biozen portfolio of biological workflow products that are targeted for the analysis of monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and other biomolecules.

Biozen dSEC-7

"The introduction of Biozen dSEC-7 marks a leap forward in our commitment to supporting researchers advancing gene therapy," says Dr. Kaveh Kahen, President of Phenomenex. "This innovative tool empowers scientists to study AAVs with unprecedented efficiency, bringing drug discovery laboratories closer to advancing the availability of gene therapies for treating diseases and improving healthcare outcomes."

The proprietary dSEC-7 particle technology and surface chemistry for characterizing AAVs result in consistent, reproducible results and facilitate a faster and more efficient mode of analysis compared to traditional methods. The newly designed particle allows for reduction in run times and sample consumption, ensuring that laboratories can achieve higher quality data for AAVs using these advancements in chromatographic methods.

Phenomenex reaffirms its commitment to leading chromatography solutions, empowering researchers and scientists with tools tailored to advance the frontiers of gene therapy and reshape the landscape of healthcare.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about Phenomenex's biopharmaceutical solutions
  • Watch the webinar: Overcoming Challenges with AAV Aggregate Analysis Using a Novel Size Exclusion Particle
  • Download the Biozen dSEC-7 Solutions Guide

About Phenomenex
Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com.

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Permitir a los científicos dentro del laboratorio crear un mundo mejor en el exterior. Fabricante líder de HPLC Columns, columnas GC, productos de preparación de muestras y accesorios para cromatografía.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353639/Biozen_dSEC_7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-introduces-biozen-dsec-7-a-new-way-to-study-aavs-with-unprecedented-speed-and-efficiency-302078949.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.