Soho House Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club, Soho Home, and The Line and Saguaro Hotels will release its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, March 15, 2024.

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 9.00 am ET.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial:

USA:

+1 (646) 307-1963

Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

UK:

+44 (0)20 3481 4247

Toll-Free +44 (0)800 260 6466

Conference ID: 3174102

A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the company website www.sohohouseco.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Soho House Co Inc. website following the call for up to 90 days.

What is Soho House Co Inc.?

Soho House Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House Co through our global collection of 42 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home our interiors and lifestyle retail brand and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House Co's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com

SOURCE STRING: Soho House Co Inc. (SHCO)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305778459/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@sohohouseco.com

Media and Press

press@sohohouseco.com