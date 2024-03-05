New health, benefits, and pensions administrator Aptia today announced the appointment of Jeff Williams as U.S. President and CEO.

Based out of Aptia's U.S. headquarters in Boston, Jeff will be responsible for Aptia's benefits administration services book of business and will report directly to Bala Viswanathan, Aptia Founder Group CEO.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to Aptia as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the North American benefits administration industry," said Viswanathan. "With his strategic vision and proven track record, we are confident in Jeff's ability to elevate our capabilities, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our clients, their employees, and their retirees."

Jeff joins Aptia from Paychex, a provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, retirement and insurance services, where he served as a Corporate Officer as Vice President, Enterprise and HR Solutions. In that role, Jeff was responsible for a $1.5B P&L and was instrumental in building America's market share and performance leader in HR services for small- and medium-sized businesses while also being responsible for driving record revenues in the company's mid-market line of business and for its global operations centers.

Prior to Paychex, Jeff built a global reputation leading business growth, operations, sales, marketing, client relationship teams and $1B+ P&L's at Alight Solutions, Aon, ADP, and companies acquired by Rogers and Vodafone. He is a market, revenue, profit, and client relationship builder who has delivered world-class performance across industries, functions, continents, and company life-cycle stages.

"I am incredibly excited to join Aptia and embark on this journey of growth and innovation," said Williams. "The opportunity to build and lead a dynamic team dedicated to delivering exceptional service is incredibly motivating, and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to drive innovation and foster success for our clients and their employees and retirees."

Leveraging his diverse educational background, Williams is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School, earned an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University, and a BA in Business Administration and Political Science from Brock University.

Beyond academics, he has actively contributed to the community by serving on several charitable boards including Habitat for Humanity, demonstrating his leadership and social responsibility. He was Campaign Chair for Paychex's record-breaking United Way fundraising campaign and led Diversity and Inclusion at a previous employer.

Launched at the beginning of 2024, Aptia was created by the purchase of the U.S. health and benefits administration and U.K. pension administration businesses of Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). In the U.S., Aptia provides companies of all sizes essential administrative services, including:

Benefits administration

Retiree group benefits administration

Retiree individual health insurance solutions

Retiree health guidance

Dependent eligibility verification

Operations support

Total rewards statements

About Aptia

Aptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process. For more information, please visit: https://aptia-group.com

