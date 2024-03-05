Baker Tilly Releases 2023 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Whether adjusting for the unexpected or deciding on an entirely new path, we commit to marching forward. In our second year with a focused ESG and sustainability strategy, we did just that - kept our focus on making incremental progress and being open and honest about where we are in our journey.

The 2023 Baker Tilly Imprints | Impact Report details this journey and includes roadmap achievements, materiality expansion and next steps for 2024. Here are a few highlights of the stories and metrics:

Our next iteration of our DEI strategy empowered our industries, service lines and geographies to drive activation of equity and inclusion programs at the local level, further embedding them in our business.

We introduced resource groups that support and connect our caregivers and people who are neurodiverse and/or have physical disabilities, and we created easy access to the health and well-being benefits and services we offer our team members.

Our materiality assessment put ethics, compliance and independence in the top spot in the eyes of our clients, matching what our team members said last year.

We expanded our already robust ethics education platform and increased transparency around the role and responsibilities of our Board of Partners firmwide.

We started on the path to inventory our environmental sustainability data, taking a big leap with the procurement of a metrics-reporting platform to track our GHG emissions.

For our clients, we proudly established multiple sustainability collaborations with digital reporting companies and the first energy credit marketplace, and embraced our leadership role in navigating the energy credit complexity of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Discover more about how we're making a difference for our people, our clients, our communities and our planet in our 2023 Baker Tilly Imprints | Impact Report.





