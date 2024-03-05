Novartis Pharma AG: Novartis shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

Shareholders approve 27 th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.30 (+3.1%) per share for 2023; representing a 3.7% yield 1 and approximately 58% payout of free cash flow





Shareholders approve all other proposals of the Board of Directors, including the reduction of share capital, the 2023 report on non-financial matters (for the first time submitted to shareholders under new Swiss law) and the 2023 Compensation Report, in advisory votes, as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes

Basel, March 5, 2024 - Novartis shareholders today agreed to the Board of Directors' recommendations for all proposed resolutions at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM). A total of 1693 shareholders were present at the meeting held in Basel, representing approximately 53.65% of the issued shares of Novartis.

Shareholders approved the 27th consecutive dividend increase since the creation of Novartis in 1996, with an increase of 3.1% to CHF 3.30 per share. Payment for the 2023 dividend will be made as from March 11, 2024. The dividend for 2023 is an approximately 58% payout of free cash flow and results in a dividend yield of 3.7%1.

Annual re-election of Members of the Board

Shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all current members of the Board, for one year.

Shareholders also re-elected all current members of the Compensation Committee, for one year. The Board of Directors intends to redesignate Simon Moroney as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Reduction of share Capital

Shareholders also approved the Novartis Board of Directors' proposal to cancel 87 547 255 shares (repurchased under the authorization of March 4, 2022) and to reduce the share capital accordingly, by CHF 42.9 million, from CHF 1 115 964 098.48 to CHF 1 073 065 943.53.

Vote on the report on non-financial matters

With the introduction of new provisions regarding transparency on non-financial matters in the Swiss Code of Obligations, Novartis was, for the first time for the 2023 financial year, obliged to prepare a report on non-financial matters and to submit it to the shareholders. The shareholders endorsed the report on non-financial matters for the 2023 financial year in an advisory vote.

Votes on Compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors, covering the period from the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM, and the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year. Shareholders also endorsed the 2023 Compensation Report in an advisory vote.

Election of KPMG AG as Auditor

In line with the Board of Directors' proposal, the shareholders elected KPMG AG as auditor for the financial year starting on January 1, 2024.

For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, please visit: https://www.novartis.com/agm (https://www.novartis.com/agm)

1. Based on the SIX closing share price on March 4, 2024

