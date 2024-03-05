Hydrosat Partners with NSF Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine to Advance Water Solutions in the Southwest US

Hydrosat to provide actionable insights for use both in the region and globally

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Hydrosat, the climate tech company specializing in delivering satellite imagery and data analytics to measure water stress and climate impacts, announced today a partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) and the Desert Research Institute (DRI) under the new Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine supported by the National Science Foundation.

Hydrosat collects, processes, and analyzes thermal infrared satellite images to provide a leading indicator for water stress, and provides irrigation and water management solutions to growers to help them farm more efficiently. The Southwest Engine partnership enables Hydrosat to support the next generation of scientists and engineers while providing cutting-edge solutions for water and climate issues in the region.

"The Southwest US faces some of the greatest climate challenges with respect to water availability, the ability to grow food, and wildfire risk while sustaining a growing population," said Dr. Joshua B. Fisher, Science Lead for Hydrosat. "Hydrosat is built to solve fast-moving challenges such as these with the best possible data and we are excited to provide an avenue for the foremost young talent to make key contributions towards solving climate issues immediately."

This partnership continues to demonstrate Hydrosat's steadfast commitment to accelerating the delivery of technology and insights to secure our limited natural resources in the face of accelerating climate change.

"Hydrosat is a great example of US-based technology providing the country with important water and food security," said Hydrosat CEO Pieter Fossel. "The solutions that we first pioneered along with our partners here in Arizona can be used in the Southwest and worldwide. The Southwest Engine positions the region as a global leader and gives us a competitive edge for solving climate problems while growing a workforce in cutting-edge technology and direct applications to society."

The Southwest Engine partnership facilitates Hydrosat's expansion within the Southwest US, following a series of wins for the fast-growing organization. After raising more than $32 million in venture funding, Hydrosat announced the acquisition of IrriWatch, the world's most advanced irrigation management software, to provide critical data for agricultural growers. Hydrosat was also recently selected for awards from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US Air Force's National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), and the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

