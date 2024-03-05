Anzeige
05.03.2024
Newor Media LLC: Newor Media Earns Prestigious Google Certified Publishing Partner Distinction

Showing Newor Media's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and expertise set forth by Google

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Newor Media, a U.S.-based, industry-leading advertising management platform, serving independent content creators and enterprise publishers around the globe, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as a Google Certified Publishing Partner. This prestigious accreditation is awarded to only a select group of partners worldwide, showing Newor Media's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and expertise set forth by Google.

Newor Media, LLC

Newor Media, LLC

Newor provides publishers with premiere website monetization capabilities and superior publisher support, ensuring a truly optimized digital advertising experience across display, digital video, and CTV. Recognized by Financial Times and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, Newor Media features an advanced AI-driven programmatic stack.

As a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Newor Media stands out as a trusted and distinguished entity in the digital publishing realm. This certification reflects Newor Media's ability to consistently meet Google's high standards for publisher services, ranging from monetization to strategy, including setup, optimization and maintenance.

"After significant investments and unwavering commitment to quality over the past 18 months, we are thrilled to be recognized as a Google Certified Publishing Partner," stated Matt Anderson, CEO of Newor Media. "Our exclusive publisher direct relationships are our foundation, and we have committed ourselves to continually improving our ability to deliver value and quality to every publisher."

More than just reflecting their ability, this certification also reflects Newor Media's commitment to ensuring quality consumer experiences through exclusive publisher relationships that also support supply path optimization. It also reflects Newor Media's commitment to providing advertisers with premium inventory from high-quality, independent websites.

Interested parties and advertisers are encouraged to contact Newor Media at adsales@newormedia.com.

About Newor Media:

Newor Media is a U.S.-based, leading ad tech platform, which Inc. 5000 and Financial Times ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Newor exclusively represents high-quality independent websites, serving unique audiences, across a variety of highly sought-after content verticals.

With a focus on quality websites, strong inventory health metrics and an emphasis on technological advancement, Newor Media is committed to providing publishers with innovative solutions and superior services that empower publishers to grow their advertising revenues in a dynamic digital market.

www.newormedia.com

Contact Information

Jillian Sabina
Director, Marketing
jillian.sabina@newormedia.com

Katie Stangel
Head of Demand
adsales@newormedia.com

SOURCE: Newor Media, LLC.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
