

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin's rally to a fresh peak continued in the past 24 hours, with the leading cryptocurrency touching a high of $68,785.95, a tad below the record high of $68,789.63 recorded on November 10, 2021. Despite the strong momentum, the leading cryptocurrency stopped short of striking a fresh peak.



Bitcoin's surge lifted the overall crypto market in general as well as the meme coins in particular during the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization has jumped 4.8 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.53 trillion, from $2.43 trillion a day earlier. In the latest market capitalization-based ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com, only Gold (market cap: $14.4 trillion) as well as two corporates viz Microsoft (market cap: $3.08 trillion) and Apple (market cap: $2.70 trillion) command a market capitalization higher than the overall crypto market capitalization.



Amidst the waning risk aversion, market dominance of stablecoins dropped to 5.67 percent. Market capitalization however recorded a jump of 0.36 percent to $143.4 billion.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $67,506.11, around 2 percent below the previous peak and recording gains of 3.7 percent in the past 24 hours, 18 percent in the past week and almost 60 percent in 2024. With a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion, Bitcoin's crypto market dominance stood at 52.4 percent, versus 52.6 percent a day earlier. The leading cryptocurrency also edged closer to Silver which currently commands a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion and is ranked 8th overall in the global ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketap.com.



Latest data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $7.9 billion on March 4. Considering the cumulative outflows of $9.3 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 is close to $17.2 billion. Net inflows amounted to $563 million on Monday versus outflow of $140 million on Friday.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $8.4 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $5.2 billion powered by record inflows of $404.6 million on Monday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) witnessed inflows of $1.7 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.3 billion.



Meme cryptos leveraged Bitcoin's surge to record a jump of 24 percent in market capitalization in the past 24 hours. Dog-themed meme coins jumped 28 percent in the past 24 hours. The top-100 cryptocurrency league now includes 6 meme cryptocurrencies. Meme category cryptocurrencies together account for a market dominance of 2.52 percent, a little more than the 2.49-percent dominance enjoyed by 4th ranked BNB (BNB). Among the biggest gainers on a year-to-date basis, the top four cryptocurrencies are meme coins. Dog-themed crypto coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumped to the 10th rank overall, powered by an overnight surge of 55 percent, which is one of the highest among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.



Though Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin in 2024, the leading alternate currency is currently trading around 23 percent below the all-time high. At its current price of $3,775.32, Ether has added 8.2 percent overnight, 15.6 percent in the past week and 65 percent in 2024.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) edged up 0.21 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $418.54.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) also gained half a percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $132.13.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 1.5 percent overnight but is holding on to gains of more than 15 percent in the past week, that helped erase year-to-date losses.



68th ranked eCash (XEC) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 60 percent.



80th ranked FLOKI (FLOKI) is the greatest laggard with an overnight decline of more than 12 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

