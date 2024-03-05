Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.03.2024 | 16:00
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

5 March 2024

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the 'Trustee') has allocated a total of 29,998 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 65p per share.

The Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee include 10,333 Ordinary Shares allocated to participants in the SIP, including Alistair Currie, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and John Lewis, the Company's Finance Director, who opted to receive Ordinary Shares in lieu of their pro rata entitlement to the cash receivable by the Trustee from the dividend to be paid by C4C on 8 March 2024.

Alistair Currie is interested in 7,047 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 784,986 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.24% of the Company's issued share capital.

John Lewis is also interested in 6,238 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 356,841 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.93% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alistair Currie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

LEI

213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

b)

Nature of the transactions

Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

7,047 Ordinary Shares at 65p per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transactions

4 March 2024

f)

Place of the transactions

Off market transfer

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Lewis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director of Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

LEI

213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

6,238 Ordinary Shares at 65p per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

4 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market transfer


© 2024 PR Newswire
