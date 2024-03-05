Assistek Inc: assisTek Celebrates 25 Years of Pioneering Innovation in eClinical Patient Data for Clinical Research Trials

25 Years of Excellence: assisTek Acknowledges Contributions to a Quarter-Century of Success

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / assisTek, a trailblazer in eClinical patient data solutions, proudly commemorates a significant milestone: 25 years of revolutionizing the landscape of clinical research trials.

Since its inception in 1998, assisTek has been at the forefront of empowering researchers with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive platforms designed to streamline data management and enhance patient-centricity in clinical studies.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone of 25 years in business, here at assisTek. Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and a steadfast dedication to empowering researchers with the tools they need to drive transformative advancements in healthcare," said Richard Gastineau, CEO of assisTek. "We are immensely proud of the impact we have made in the field of clinical research and look forward to continuing our mission for many years to come."

Over the past quarter-century, assisTek has remained dedicated to advancing the field of clinical research through innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence. Through its suite of eClinical solutions, assisTek has enabled research organizations to efficiently collect, analyze, and interpret patient data, accelerating the pace of discovery and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

Throughout its history, assisTek has continuously adapted to the evolving needs of the industry, staying ahead of technological advancements and regulatory requirements. From pioneering electronic data capture (EDC) systems to developing sophisticated clinical trial management platforms, assisTek has remained committed to providing flexible, scalable, and user-friendly solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each research study.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal clients, partners, and employees who have been instrumental in our journey," expressed Gastineau. "Their trust, collaboration, and unwavering support have been the driving force behind our achievements and have enabled us to continuously raise the bar in eClinical research."

The success of assisTek is attributed to its talented team of experts, whose passion for innovation and dedication to customer satisfaction have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. As assisTek looks ahead to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in clinical research, empowering researchers with the tools they need to bring life-saving treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.

About assisTek:

assisTek is a leading provider of eClinical patient data solutions, dedicated to empowering researchers with innovative technologies and comprehensive platforms designed to streamline data management and enhance patient-centricity in clinical research trials. With a proud history spanning 25 years, assisTek remains committed to driving transformative advancements in healthcare through relentless innovation and unwavering dedication to excellence.

For more information about assisTek and its suite of eClinical solutions, visit www.assisTek.com.

Contact Information

Mackenzie Gastineau

www.assistek.com

info@assistek.com

SOURCE: assisTek, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.