Black Book Market Research: Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform Secures the Leading Position as the Premier End-to-End Population Health Solution in the 2024 Black Book User Survey

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Black Book's thorough investigation into population health data activation platforms and data management systems incorporated insights from technology, clinical, and financial leaders spanning diverse sectors such as hospitals, physician organizations, ambulatory care, ancillaries, health systems, and clinically integrated networks. The evaluation, focusing on client experience, involved the active participation of 2,525 respondents in a crowdsourced survey conducted from August 2023 to January 2024.

In 2024, a striking 92% of surveyed healthcare IT leaders disclosed that their organizations are placing a high priority on data integration planning. Additionally, 51% have earmarked funds in the current budget year specifically to tackle this pressing issue.

Provider organizations, as indicated by survey findings, express a heightened necessity for health data integration, primarily fueled by escalating provider costs attributed to tasks such as identifying and mitigating duplicate and unnecessary procedures (94%). Furthermore, the increasing volume of healthcare consumer data (80%), heightened consumer demand on providers for health results (96%), and gaps in clinical device connectivity (91%) contribute significantly to this imperative need.

Even as the demand for advanced operational technologies to curtail healthcare expenditure rises, the growth of the global healthcare IT integration market faces substantial impediments due to significant concerns about data privacy, as reported by 88% of polled technology executives.

"As health systems grapple with the intricacies of population health management, challenges to the data ecosystem within hospitals can impede overall progress," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Uniting datasets from diverse sources is pivotal for empowering population health efforts, yet, thus far, it has proven to be a formidable challenge for both payers and providers. Population health management technology plays a transformative role in collecting, integrating, normalizing, and interpreting data from a spectrum of care interactions, devices, apps, and settings. This capability is especially crucial in the context of a value-based healthcare system."

In the extensive survey conducted by Black Book among hospital IT users, population health management technologies underwent evaluation based on 18 key performance indicators specific to population health management. These indicators encompassed aspects such as Strategic Alignment with Client Goals, Innovation, Risk Models, Client Relationships, Cultural Fit, Trust, Accountability, Deployment, Implementation, Interoperability, Reliability, Financial Viability, Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology.

Black Book Research has declared San Francisco-based Innovaccer as the recipient of the highest accolade for provider user experience and outcomes in the annual 2024 customer polls and competitive research, which evaluated 20 data activation platforms, data integration, and interoperability solutions. As an IT leader, Innovaccer secured top client ratings across 11 out of 18 key performance indicators, showcasing excellence in areas such as cybersecurity and data privacy efforts, integration and interface execution, as well as fostering quality client relationships and customer service. Innovaccer achieved an impressive mean score of 9.75 on the 1.00 to 10.00 scale.

End-to-end provider Population Health Management Solutions included Data Integration Platforms, Data Aggregation and Analytics, Financial Costing and Bundling, Care Management, Risk Modeling, and Patient Outreach capabilities for software, services, and consultant firms.

