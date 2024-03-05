Steve Haemmerle of Hunden Partners to Moderate Panel at Public-Private Partnership Conference & Expo

The panel will highlight the continued development planning efforts for the University of Kansas Gateway District

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service real estate development advisory practice, announced that Steve Haemmerle, Executive Vice President, is moderating a panel at the 2024 Public-Private Partnership Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas. Haemmerle is an industry veteran with extensive public, private, and not-for-profit real estate experience. The session will cover details of the University of Kansas (KU) Gateway District, a mixed-use and public-private partnership (P3) stadium success story.

University of Kansas Gateway District

Hunden Partners EVP Steve Haemmerle will moderate a Panel at Public-Private Partnership Conference & Expo in Dallas, TX March 13, 2024.

The panel is called "University of Kansas Gateway Project: A Story of Transformation Via a Stadium and Mixed-Use P3," and takes place on Tuesday, March 13, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CT. The panelists include Heather Blanck, Chief Procurement Officer, University of Kansas, and Jeff DeWitt, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Chancellor, Finance, University of Kansas.

"The University of Kansas Gateway District is an example of P3 at its best, and I'm delighted to lead such a distinguished panel at the conference," says Haemmerle. "Our entire team at Hunden is proud to be part of this bold, visionary project, from our financial feasibility study to advising on an implementation strategy to bring KU's vision to life for its student population and vibrant community."

Haemmerle and the panelists will offer insights into the initial planning process, the feasibility and financing studies, and the developer and operator selection process for the major mixed-use endeavor. The project's success and ambitions have attracted interest from other universities and their host communities. The panel will cover best practices, insights, and recommendations to inform similar P3 partnerships.

Plans for the Gateway District include modernizing the north entrance to the KU campus and creating a literal gateway to a thriving multi-use district and upgraded football stadium. Turning the entrance and football facilities into a vibrant destination will enhance KU's ability to recruit and retain students while providing economic benefits to the state of Kansas.

"Hunden Partners performed financial feasibility and development implementation services for the Gateway District, and it's been exciting for all of us to see it move from an initial concept to a placemaking achievement that will benefit KU and its community for decades to come," says Hunden's CEO & Founder Rob Hunden.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners is the leading advisor in destination real estate development. The firm offers a full range of project advisory and execution services including market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses, tourism planning and strategy, and development implementation for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, recreation facilities and other economic development projects.?

Hunden assists clients to move projects from concept to funding to execution. The company's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities, and private developers. Hunden has conducted more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of over $20 billion in projects around the world.

For more information, please visit:?https://hunden.com

