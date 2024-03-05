LogicBoost Labs Adds Supply Chain Technology Company Growthsayer to Portfolio as Their First Ever San Diego Investment

Startup Accelerator's latest investment helps companies securely streamline inventory operations

The investment package from LogicBoost Labs includes putting cash on the balance sheet for growth and expert advice in sales, marketing, customer success, and tech development from the in-house team of experts.

Growthsayer has a focus on eliminating the reliance on cumbersome spreadsheets, offering an intelligent, automated platform designed to enhance supply chain planning, analysis, and optimization. Their technology connects seamlessly with various operational systems, providing real-time insights and actionable recommendations to improve efficiency, sales, and customer satisfaction.

"Throughout the pandemic, the significance of supply chains became clear to us all," said Jonathan Cogley, Founder, and CEO of LogicBoost Labs. "For small and medium-sized business owners, the ability to effectively plan, order, and receive goods can be the difference between success and failure."

Growthsayer founder and CEO Phil Geltman has nearly 15 years of experience with supply chains, inventory, and product management. He understands the weight that can be lifted off a company's shoulders by having a reliable, efficient, and effective method to manage your goods.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the folks over at LogicBoost Labs. Their expertise in sales, marketing, customer success and technology allows their team to swoop in and focus on all of the nooks and crannies of the business that haven't been given the time or attention they deserve," said Phil Geltman. "Fundamentally, when you work with a VC, you don't often get a lot more than some cash and a lot of opinions with very little in terms of support or advisement. LogicBoost Labs has done a great job threading the needle between providing support where needed in all aspects of the business."

About

LogicBoost Labs:

LogicBoost Labs is a startup accelerator designed to advance the growth of pre-revenue and early-stage B2B SaaS startups. As such, LogicBoost Labs offers a full-service line-up of resources and capabilities to further increase the likelihood of a young company's success. Each portfolio company has full access to LBL's talented pool of experienced executives whose sole job is to guide and mentor start-ups on such matters as staffing, sales, marketing, technical support, and customer success. The ultimate goal: take the start-up from early revenue or pre-revenue to 1 million ARR.

