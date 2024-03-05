Anzeige
05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
05.03.2024 | 16:12
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld

1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for
the year ended 31
December 2023 be
adopted.

51,509,692

95.79%

2,261,913

4.21%

53,771,605

4,777

2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for
the year ended 31
December 2023 be
approved.

53,726,304

99.96%

22,271

0.04%

53,748,575

27,807

3 That a final dividend of
28.55p per share and a
special dividend of 9.00p
per share be approved.

53,772,348

100.00%

394

0.00%

53,772,742

3,640

4 That Richard Davidson be
re-elected as a Director.

53,398,026

99.33%

361,679

0.67%

53,759,705

16,677

5 That Jaz Bains be
re-elected as a Director.

53,750,293

99.99%

4,973

0.01%

53,755,266

21,116

6 That Patricia Dimond be
re-elected as a Director.

53,749,907

99.99%

5,359

0.01%

53,755,266

21,116

7 That Victoria Stewart be
re-elected as a Director.

53,750,720

99.99%

4,546

0.01%

53,755,266

21,116

8 That Martin Warner be
re-elected as a Director.

53,754,027

100.00%

1,239

0.00%

53,755,266

21,116

9 That Johnston
Carmichael LLP be

re-appointed as
Independent Auditor of
the Company to hold
office until the
conclusion of the next
Annual General Meeting
at which the Financial
Statements are laid
before the Company.

53,744,673

99.98%

13,161

0.02%

53,757,834

18,548

10 That the Audit
Committee be
authorised to determine
the remuneration of the
Independent Auditor for
the year to 31 December
2024.

53,754,871

99.98%

13,250

0.02%

53,768,121

8,261

11 That the aggregate

annual amount of fees

that can be paid to the

Directors of the Company

shall, in accordance with

Article 117, be increased

to £250,000.

53,700,098

99.88%

65,381

0.12%

53,765,479

10,903

12 That the Company be
authorised to buy back
Ordinary Shares.

53,572,836

99.64%

194,748

0.36%

53,767,584

8,798

Notes

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
  3. Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 12 was a special resolution.
  4. The total votes cast represented 63.84% of the 84,234,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 1 March 2024.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

5 March 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
