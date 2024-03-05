Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
Resolution
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1 That the Report and
51,509,692
95.79%
2,261,913
4.21%
53,771,605
4,777
2 That the Directors'
53,726,304
99.96%
22,271
0.04%
53,748,575
27,807
3 That a final dividend of
53,772,348
100.00%
394
0.00%
53,772,742
3,640
4 That Richard Davidson be
53,398,026
99.33%
361,679
0.67%
53,759,705
16,677
5 That Jaz Bains be
53,750,293
99.99%
4,973
0.01%
53,755,266
21,116
6 That Patricia Dimond be
53,749,907
99.99%
5,359
0.01%
53,755,266
21,116
7 That Victoria Stewart be
53,750,720
99.99%
4,546
0.01%
53,755,266
21,116
8 That Martin Warner be
53,754,027
100.00%
1,239
0.00%
53,755,266
21,116
9 That Johnston
re-appointed as
53,744,673
99.98%
13,161
0.02%
53,757,834
18,548
10 That the Audit
53,754,871
99.98%
13,250
0.02%
53,768,121
8,261
11 That the aggregate
annual amount of fees
that can be paid to the
Directors of the Company
shall, in accordance with
Article 117, be increased
to £250,000.
53,700,098
99.88%
65,381
0.12%
53,765,479
10,903
12 That the Company be
53,572,836
99.64%
194,748
0.36%
53,767,584
8,798
Notes
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 12 was a special resolution.
- The total votes cast represented 63.84% of the 84,234,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 1 March 2024.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 March 2024