

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced more than $180 million in grants to promote roadway safety across the country.



These grants, part of the funding included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are open to state, territorial, and tribal organizations, local jurisdictions, academic institutions, and other training programs and entities to promote commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety-related activities.



'When we improve technology, training, and tools to make our roadways safer for truck and bus drivers, everyone benefits,' said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. 'The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to announce more than $180 million to make commercial vehicle driving safer and more efficient, while creating onramps for veterans and military families entering these great careers.'



The funding opportunities are available through five discretionary grant programs. They are, the High Priority Innovative Technology Deployment Grant Program, The High Priority Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Grant Program, The Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant Program, The Commercial Driver's License Program Implementation Grant Program, and The High Priority Enforcement Training and Support Grant Program.



Grant applications for the fiscal year 2024 cycle are due by April 19, the Department of Transportation said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken