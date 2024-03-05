Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Poised to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2034: Fueled by Efficiency, Electrification, and Performance Advancements: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' report unveils a booming Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) market. Fueled by efficiency, electrification, and performance improvements, DCTs are poised to revolutionize the automotive industry. Download the sample report for comprehensive insights into market growth, opportunities, key players, and the Chinese landscape

NEWARK, Del., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dual-clutch transmission market is projected to reach US$ 17900 million by 2024. The market size is expected to reach US$ 53209.75 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 11.51%. The industry can expect further improvements in dual-clutch transmission performance and efficiency as technology advances. The shifting experience of dual-clutch transmissions will become seamless, as it is with traditional hydraulic step-gear transmissions.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-428

How Does a Dual Clutch Transmission Work

Dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) are a new breed of transmission offering the smooth shifting of an automatic with the efficiency and performance of a manual. They work by using two clutches and separate gear sets for odd and even gears, enabling near-instantaneous gear changes without interrupting power delivery.

Driving Factors behind Growth of Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Industry

Optimizing Fuel Efficiency: A dual-clutch transmission provides fast gear shifts, increased fuel economy, and smooth transitions, combining the benefits of manual and automatic transmissions. Even as conventional automatic transmissions continue to improve, DCTs remain popular and will continue to be used in many vehicles.

Advanced Materials and Manufacturing: Manufacturers may focus on improving dual-clutch transmission efficiency to meet increasingly strict fuel efficiency and emissions standards. The process could involve modifying gear ratios, optimizing control algorithms, and reducing frictional losses.

Electrification and Hybridization: Integrating dual-clutch transmissions into hybrid and electric powertrains could enhance power delivery and overall efficiency. A hybrid dual-clutch system or an electric motor could be developed to achieve this goal.

Advanced Materials and Manufacturing: Materials and manufacturing processes may improve future dual-clutch transmissions, making them lighter and more durable. Overall, vehicle weight could be reduced, improving fuel economy and performance.

AI-powered Control Systems: Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced control systems can enhance dual-clutch transmission performance. The system analyzes an individual's driving style and traffic conditions to maximize efficiency and performance.

Continuing Evolution in Performance: High-performance and sports cars already use dual-clutch transmissions because they offer quick, precise gear changes. Sports and supercar transmissions may continue to improve in performance characteristics as further developments are made.

Durability and Reliability Enhancements: Ongoing research and development may enhance the durability and reliability of dual-clutch transmissions. As a result of improving overall reliability, ongoing issues like heat management and clutch wear must be addressed. The transmission longevity also needs to be improved, as well as the reliability of the transmission.

Meeting Emission Standards: Automakers must meet strict emissions standards to sell fuel-efficient vehicles, which presents opportunities for DCTs. As compared to traditional automatic transmissions, DCTs can improve fuel economy.

Seamless Power Delivery for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Hybrid and electric cars can benefit from seamless power delivery thanks to the integration of DCTs with their powertrains. DCTs can provide seamless power delivery to reduce energy consumption while enhancing efficiency. DCTs can be adapted for electric vehicles or hybridized with dual clutches.

"Emissions compliance and fuel efficiency will continue to drive the demand for dual clutch transmissions. Due to the increasing number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, demand for dual-catch transmission is expected to rise," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By 2024, the passenger vehicle type is projected to hold 84% of the market share.

The United States is expected to register a 7.2% CAGR by 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034, the United Kingdom market is expected to exhibit a 7.5% compound annual growth rate.

A CAGR of 19.2% is predicted for China from 2024 to 2034.

By 2024, dry segments are expected to hold 59.80% of the market share.

Duel-Clutch Transmission Industry Insights Coverage, 2024-2034

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 17,900 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 53,209.75 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 11.51 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Market Segments Covered Dual Clutch Transmission - Key Segments By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles By Product Type: Dry Clutch

Wet Clutch By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Competitive Landscape

Dual-clutch transmission suppliers strive to build trust and reliability with their customers. Enhanced acceleration, faster gear shifts, and fewer gearbox failures are some factors changing the dynamics of the market.

Duel Clutch Transmission Manufactures:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Getrag Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation

GKN Driveline

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Honda Motor Company

Schaeffler AG

Punch Powertrain

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Tata AutoComp, an automotive value chain player encompassing manufacturing, engines, and the supply chain itself, will lock in this new business opportunity. During the first six months of FY2024, a dedicated unit was set up in Chakan, Maharashtra, to manufacture compact dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs)

In July 2023, the Tata Nexon was spotted with dual-clutch transmissions. As part of the facelift of the Tata Nexon, the vehicle may be offered with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Purchase now and gain full access to the Duel-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global dual clutch transmission market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the dual clutch transmission market is segmented based on vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles), product type (dry clutch, wet clutch), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

About the Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The automotive team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports , and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Automation Domain:

Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket by Wheel Bearings and Clutch Actuators, 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

by Wheel Bearings and Clutch Actuators, 2023 to 2033. - Clutch Friction Plate Market by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033. - Automotive Clutch Slave Cylinder Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032. - Hydrostatic Transmission Market By Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty Capacity, Forecast 2023-2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

By Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty Capacity, Forecast 2023-2033. - EV Transmission System Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, 2023-2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dual-clutch-transmission-market-poised-to-reach-53-2-billion-by-2034-fueled-by-efficiency-electrification-and-performance-advancements-future-market-insights-302079924.html