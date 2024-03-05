WGI Inc.: WGI Geospatial Welcomes Kimberly Nale as Market Leader in State and Local Government

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Vice President Brian Mayfield proudly announces that Kimberly Nale joined WGI Geospatial, a wholly owned subsidiary of WGI, Inc., as a Market Leader in State and Local Government.

Kimberly's appointment as a member of the WGI Geospatial team enhances its nationwide standing as a premier provider of remote sensing, geodesy, and GIS services. While striving to provide high-quality data for its clients' immediate surveying, mapping, and GIS challenges, WGI Geospatial also becomes a valued resource -- a partner that will rapidly, accurately, and consistently apply the right technology to achieve a high return on investment.

"Kimberly and I first worked together in 2010, and it has been a joy to watch her professional growth," says Brian Mayfield. "She brings great experience developing new business with state and local government clients, which is a targeted area of strategic growth for WGI Geospatial.

"Her contagious energy and enthusiasm for serving clients fits perfectly with WGI's core value, 'Passion for People'," he adds.

Kimberly has a sterling leadership reputation within the geospatial industry. Her tenured career focused primarily on the delivery of geospatial products and services to clients in both state and local government as well as oil, gas, and private utilities. Kimberly earned a bachelor's degree in Geography from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. She also served key roles in the industry for both private business and professional organizations.

"I am very excited to join the WGI team and continue my passion for the geospatial industry and mapping community," says Kimberly. "I am ready to embrace WGI's core values by engaging our clients, solving complex problems, and helping deliver solutions that maximize their ROI on geospatial investments. I am eager to be part of a team that works for the betterment of communities we serve."

WGI's clients are aware of both the potential and challenges associated with disruption and change as the country embarks upon the largest infrastructure investment in generations. As a national leader in innovative and technology-driven solutions, WGI Geospatial looks forward to providing cutting-edge technology and expertise for its clients' most complex needs.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 49 states, specializing in the following disciplines: environmental sciences and water resources, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development/municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2023, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com .

