

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has imposed sanctions on 11 Zimbabweans, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and three entities for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuse.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated them under the Global Magnitsky Program, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to promoting accountability for corrupt and abusive networks restricting the political rights and economic resources of the people of Zimbabwe.



'The United States remains deeply concerned about democratic backsliding, human rights abuses, and government corruption in Zimbabwe,' said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.



He said President Mnangagwa's criminal network of government officials and businesspeople are most responsible for corruption or human rights abuse against the people of Zimbabwe.



The Treasury said in a press release that Mnangagwa is involved in corrupt activities, in particular those relating to gold and diamond smuggling networks. Mnangagwa provides a protective shield to smugglers to operate in Zimbabwe and has directed government officials to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds in illicit markets, taking bribes in exchange for his services. Mnangagwa also oversees Zimbabwe's security services, which have violently repressed political opponents and civil society groups.



The First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's First Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri also has been targeted by the U.S.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Government of Zimbabwe to move toward more open and democratic governance, including addressing corruption and protecting human rights.



He said Washington has concerns regarding serious cases of corruption and human rights abuse in Zimbabwe, including the looting of government coffers, multiple cases of abductions, physical abuse, and unlawful killing.



