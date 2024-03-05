Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: A New Era of Work: Aligning Purpose With Employee Wellbeing for Organizational Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

By Declan Lafray

This article was originally published in the International Business Times.

As we delve into 2024, a significant transformation in employee engagement is reshaping the workplace. Bureau of Labor Statistics January US Employment Report is a testament to this change, showcasing a continual decline in unemployment and a rise in wages. This trend hints at a more competitive labor market. In this intensifying talent war, business leaders and industry experts are preparing for a notable shift in the aspects of work that employees value most. Continue reading...

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View the original press release on accesswire.com