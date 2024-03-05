Athos Therapeutics Announces the Autonomization of their Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platforms

The Athos Computational Platforms are now Disease Agnostic with an AI/ML framework powered by Autonomous Transcriptomics and Proteomics able to Integrate and Learn from Diverse Multi-Omic Data Domains

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today that they have rapidly expanded the AI/ML platform technologies that drive their drug development programs.

Athos recently completed their first human clinical trial of ATH-063 (their lead compound for Inflammatory Bowel Disease that was discovered with the AI/ML platform), successfully autonomized their AI/ML platforms, and moved into additional office space to accommodate their growing computational and AI/ML teams.

The Athos data and AI/ML-driven drug development platform is disease agnostic and able to integrate and learn from next-generation multi-omic datasets. The platform consists of: RHEA, for integrated and automated transcriptomics, TETHYS, an LC-MS-derived autonomous proteomics platform, and DIONE, a proprietary deep machine learning framework for patient molecular subtyping and the development of precision therapeutics.

The platform is fueled by over 25,000 human patient samples linked to clinical, pathologic and treatment outcome annotations from medical records curated from the likes of the Cleveland Clinic, The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. To-date, Athos has discovered 14 novel drug targets, 5 of which already have lead compounds identified.

"The Athos AI/ML computational programs have been a fully integrated and fundamental part of our drug development efforts," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO. "The expansion of the both the computational platform and our AI/ML teams will further advance our ability to rapidly develop a successful pipeline of effective and safe drugs across multiple indications."

"We are training the big Omics datasets with the state-of-the-art self-supervised learning algorithms to understand patients and corresponding gene targets. Our platform provides autonomous Omics data processing, training, inference and interpretable results for human decision makers," said June Guo, PhD, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. "We are expanding our teams with leaders in Technology, Product Design, and Product Management, as well as Data Scientists and Engineers."

"Athos is applying cutting-edge technologies to find solutions to complex problems related to health. The Athos proprietary datasets in combination with its computational platforms and deep ML models are allowing for a much faster and accurate search that has already led to valuable and actionable insights" said Dimitra Chalkia, PhD, Vice President of Computational Modeling.

"Athos is revolutionizing how AI and deep ML are used in the drug development space," said Tony Zingale, Member, Athos Board of Directors. "I believe the Athos platforms, and the drug assets discovered by their use, will have industry-wide impact and deliver significant value."

About Athos

At Athos, we untangle the complexity of autoimmune and cancer biology by evaluating diseases at the molecular level. The Athos drug development platform begins with the interrogation of tens of thousands of high-quality patient samples and data sourced from premier global hospital systems. We then develop precision, first-in-class, therapeutics by implementing a systems biology approach and stratifying patients into specific molecular subtypes. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational and medicinal chemistry platforms. Our fully autonomous AI/ML analytical platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Along with ATH-063, the Company's lead drug compound for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.

