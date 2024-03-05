Evolve Bank & Trust Partners With Neon Money Club to Launch the Cream Card on the American Express Network

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a global leader in the payments and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") industry, recently partnered with Neon Money Club, a digital financial wellness and investment platform, to issue the Neon Money Club Cream American Express® Card, which became available for pre-order on November 1, 2023.



Evolve, Neon Money Club and American Express

The Cream Card lets Card Members invest by converting their Neon Money Club points to invest in stocks. Neon Money Cub will match the value of Card Members' points when they convert those points to invest in stocks in the NMC app. For example, if a Card Member converts 1000 Neon Money Club points to invest in stocks in the app, Neon Money Club will match it with an additional 1000 Neon Money Club points for stocks. The Card also includes benefits from the American Express Network, including Amex Offers (for shopping, travel, dining, services, entertainment, etc.), presale ticket access, dining benefits, and purchase protections.

"Neon Money Club is what the next generation of financial brands will look like," said Luke Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Neon Money Club. "We're working to bring the important topic of financial wellness to the forefront of discussion. In order to do this, we need to work with institutions that value and understand our mission. This is why we chose American Express and Evolve Bank & Trust. We look forward to partnering with them on this journey."

"Evolve is proud to begin our relationship with Neon Money Club and launch a product on the American Express network. The financial services and digital payment industry is continuously expanding, and we are thrilled to work with innovative leaders bringing unique and multi-faceted product offerings to market," said Scot Lenoir, Chairman of Evolve.

Evolve's card issuing solution offers an array of white-label options including virtual, prepaid, debit, and credit cards. This allows for freedom and flexibility when building out a customized card program to serve consumer demands.

"By working with tech-focused banks like Evolve, American Express makes it more seamless for fintechs like Neon Money Club to bring their payments innovations to life on our global payments network," said William Stredwick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Network Services North America at American Express.

The Cream Card is available for pre-order exclusively at neonmoneyclub.com.

