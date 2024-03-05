Enliven Home Infusion Specialists Achieves 200% Revenue Growth Through Cutting-Edge Technology from AlayaCare

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Enliven Home Infusion Specialists, a premier infusion nursing agency, has successfully overcome significant operational challenges by transitioning from traditional paper-based systems to a modern, digital solution. By switching to leading home-based care technology platform AlayaCare, Enliven experienced tripled revenue alongside a 40% reduction in billing time.

This strategic move was driven by the agency's need to manage their rapidly expanding patient roster and navigate the complexities of partner pharmacies. Previously, Enliven relied on manual paper documentation and basic online calendars for scheduling, which resulted in delays and errors, especially when dealing with differing pharmacy requirements.

By implementing AlayaCare, the agency experienced a remarkable 40% reduction in billing processing time, enabling real-time documentation and faster invoicing. Nurses now complete all paperwork electronically on the day of infusion, saving valuable time and streamlining workflows.

This successful partnership with AlayaCare has propelled Enliven's growth trajectory. The AlayaCare platform has also improved scheduling efficiency, reducing unnecessary commute time for nurses and boosting retention rates. The enhanced automation and efficiency facilitated by the platform have significantly lowered administrative costs and increased revenue.

"The custom dashboards and reports have been able to give us more visibility into our operations," said Enliven Chief Executive Officer Ray Landingin, RN. "The time savings and efficiencies that we've gained have given us the ability to focus on growing and expanding into multiple service locations. Since we started with AlayaCare in 2020, we have tripled the states we are offering and doubled our field staff and have almost doubled our specialty pharmacy partners."

Enliven's partnership with AlayaCare exemplifies the transformative potential of technology in home infusion. By streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency, Enliven has not only propelled its business forward but also improved outcomes for employees and patients alike.

"AlayaCare is proud to partner with Enliven Home Infusion Specialists in their journey towards transformative growth," stated Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "Our tailored solutions have not only streamlined their operations but also empowered them to focus on expanding their services across multiple locations. Together, we're driving innovation in home infusion, enhancing patient care, and maximizing operational efficiency."

To learn more about Enliven's journey with AlayaCare, watch the full case study video here.

About Enliven Home Infusion Specialists:

Enliven Home Infusion Specialists is a leading infusion nursing agency dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients across the US.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369

SOURCE: AlayaCare

