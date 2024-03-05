MPress Records: Rachael Sage Announces Forthcoming Reimagined Acoustic Album, Another Side

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage is set to release Another Side, an acoustic companion album to Sage's critically acclaimed record, The Other Side (via MPress Records). The organic, entirely reimagined arrangements bring Sage's intimate vocals front and center, resulting in lush versions of her most carefully crafted, exquisitely realized work yet. Here, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has stripped back to the inner roots of The Other Side. Shamelessly emotional and musically confident, this sublime unwrapping of Sage's latest collection of songs leaves the listener mesmerized by memorable Americana-infused hooks and folk-fueled poeticism. Sage's timeless writing reminds us what's most important is always worth waiting for, via songs steeped in just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism.









Pre-order Another Side HERE

Produced by Sage and recorded/mixed by Mikhail Pivovarov and Grammy® winner Andy Zulla, Sage's living room-style versions include vocal contributions from breakthrough folk artist Crys Matthews, Americana vocal duo Annalyse & Ryan, and Nashville singer-songwriters Amy Speace and Grace Pettis. Longtime collaborators Kelly Halloran (violin), Dave Eggar (Cello), Trina Hamlin (harmonica), and percussionists Quinn (Tracy Chapman) and Katie Marie (Sophie B. Hawkins) lay the intricate foundation of the record.

About the inspiration behind Another Side, Rachael shared: "Making these new arrangements after touring behind the original record, I was definitely coming from a totally different place. As a songwriter, the longer a song has been in my repertoire, the more varied and nuanced the meaning becomes. The lyrics are always informed by what's going on in my life, but even more importantly, by the wider world and the triumphs and struggles I witness people going through wherever I'm travelling. I wanted to get just a bit more vulnerable and down-to-earth with these newly reimagined versions…and really strip things down to something I might present in a house concert setting; we listen to each other more meaningfully when the volume is turned down sometimes, and that's the kind of connection I relish so much as a songwriter."

Please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing U.S. and UK tour dates.

