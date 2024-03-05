Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Ørsted successfully issues EUR green hybrid capital securities

DJ Ørsted successfully issues EUR green hybrid capital securities 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted successfully issues EUR green hybrid capital securities 
05-March-2024 / 17:01 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.3.2024 17:01:13 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS 
DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS 
UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 
Today, Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') has priced EUR 750 million of subordinated green hybrid capital securities with final 
maturity on 14 March 3024 and first reset date on 14 December 2029 (NC5.75). Settlement date of the new issue will be 
on 14 March 2024. 
The purpose of the new issue is to refinance Ørsted's EUR 500 million 2.25 % hybrid capital securities issued in 2017, 
which is callable at par on the first reset date, 24 November 2024, and to proactively manage Ørsted's hybrid capital 
portfolio. Today, Ørsted has also invited holders of these securities to tender their holdings for purchase by Ørsted - 
see separate company announcement relating to the Tender Offer. 
Key details of the new EUR 750 million subordinated green hybrid capital securities: 
.  Nominal amount: EUR 750 million 
.  Maturity date: 14 March 3024 
.  Issuer call option: at par from 14 September 2029 to and including 14 December 2029 or on any date in the 90-day 
period ending on (and including) any Interest Payment Date thereafter 
.  Fixed coupon until 14 December 2029: 5.125 % p.a. 
.  Issue price: 99.417 % of nominal amount 
.  Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (official list) and the Luxembourg Green Exchange Platform (LGX) 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Issuance of green hybrid capital securities.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  307820 
EQS News ID:  1852057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 11:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
