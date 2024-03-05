PaymentCloud Ranks No. 121 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This is the third time PaymentCloud has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Regionals honoree.

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Inc. Magazine has announced that PaymentCloud Inc. is No. 121 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the region's independent small business sector.

PaymentCloud Ranks on Inc. Regionals 2024

PaymentCloud has propelled its growth by establishing itself as an innovative merchant service provider for all merchants from all industry types. PaymentCloud's CRO Shawn Silver says, "Small businesses play a vital role in the economy and in our neighborhoods, and we're all so proud to be able to support them. Receiving this award is a testament to our team's dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the merchants we work with every day. PaymentCloud has experienced remarkable success, and we eagerly anticipate further growth as we expand in the future."

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media, says, "The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while."

Silver launched PaymentCloud from his garage in Los Angeles, driven by a vision to leverage technology in support of small merchants while delivering unparalleled levels of service. PaymentCloud earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list within just a few years of inception and has been chosen three times since.

In July 2023, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a large payment processing powerhouse, acquired PaymentCloud. This strategic move bolstered the distribution channels of both entities, enhancing their technology offerings and unifying sales, support, marketing, and operations channels. PaymentCloud will maintain its headquarters in Encino, CA, while EMS will continue operations in its Cleveland, OH, headquarters and multiple field offices.

About PaymentCloud

PaymentCloud, based in Encino, California, offers a transparent application process, hundreds of state-of-the-art integration options, and a dynamic group of payment professionals spanning a multitude of industry types. PaymentCloud works with over 80% of top digital ISOs and ISVs who utilize the company's seamless submission process, efficient onboarding, and robust management tools. In 2023, PaymentCloud was acquired by EMS with the shared goal to continue offering best-in-class technology and world-class service in the payments industry.

About Inc. Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people monthly. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held U.S. businesses. The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, to qualify. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million.

Contact

Neal Hoffman

PaymentCloud

marketing@paymentcloudinc.com

213.805.5792

