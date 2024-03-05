Debra Shoaf joins Feed the Children, New CFO Brings Extensive Nonprofit Knowledge and Strategic Leadership Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger, is continuing its forward momentum into its next generation of growth and development with the addition of Debra Shoaf, who recently joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer.

Debra Shoaf, CFO at Feed the Children

In this role, Debra will provide a clear vision and counsel as she works to ensure professional and ethical integrity in upholding the expectations of regulatory agencies and donors while overseeing financial reporting and management for the organization. She will be responsible for advising key stakeholders about important business decisions as Feed the Children continues to forecast and plan for the future.

Debra will be a strategist in bringing financial transparency, metrics, and alignment between all domestic and international operations. Her work will support Feed the Children to build awareness of the organization's valuable role in both the Non-Government Organization (NGO) sector and in providing food and resources for children and their families around the globe.

Debra will also be responsible for accelerating the financial performance of the organization by partnering with functional and business unit leaders to unlock fiscal growth opportunities as Feed the Children embarks on their next five-year strategic plan.

"We are excited to welcome Debra to the Feed the Children team," said Travis Arnold, CEO and President, Feed the Children. "Debra brings a wealth of experience that will continue to advance our mission. Our organization will benefit greatly from her innovative thinking, and her expertise will be vital to our vision of reducing childhood hunger."

Debra joins Feed the Children from the Atlanta Community Food Bank where she served as Chief Financial Officer for almost ten years. While there, she served on the Feeding America Financial Leaders Steering Committee and was named Feeding America's Financial Leader of the Year for 2018, and to Forbes' list of Best Non-Profit CFOs for 2020. Debra brings many years of valuable corporate and non-profit experience to Feed the Children. Prior to her role at the Atlanta Community Food Bank, she served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. She has also held positions in private industry as Chief Financial Officer for Renfroe Enterprises and as Controller at Ivan Allen Company. Previously, Debra worked in public accounting and government agency roles in audit and tax positions.

Debra earned a B.B.A in Accounting from Georgia State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She and her family live in the greater metro Atlanta, Georgia area.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

For more information:

Kelly Frey - 405-945-4064

kelly.frey@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed The Children

View the original press release on accesswire.com