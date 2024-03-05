Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.: Ladybug Announces Acquisition of E-Commerce Generating $2.4 Million Annual Revenue

TULSA, Okla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., is actively bolstering its revenue with strategic acquisitions in the health and wellness domain. The recent acquisition of https://nutra55.com from Lifespot Wellness Ltd. is a testament to this strategy.



Tamara Maxfield, B.A., CEO of Growhouse, commented on the growth trajectory, "2023 was a year of exceptional growth for us. This new acquisition is poised to substantially elevate our market position, with an estimated $2.4 million yearly revenue. It's a move that aligns with our commitment to delivering excellent value to our customers and stakeholders."

Looking forward to 2024, Tamara Maxfield emphasizes Growhouse's focus on growth and innovation. "Our ongoing discussions regarding potential e-commerce asset acquisitions are in line with our ambitious growth projections, aiming for continued triple-digit percentage increases."

In 2024, Ladybug plans to implement an aggressive strategy aimed at expanding its customer base and enriching its e-commerce offerings. Central to this strategy is acquiring assets that align with the Company's growth objectives and enhance Growhouse's product portfolio.

For the latest updates, please visit our websites at https://ladybugnutratech.com and https://growhousenutraceuticals.com, or follow us on social media.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.:

Operating as Ladybug Resource Group Inc., and doing business as Ladybug NutraTech, we are a progressive entity in the health and wellness sector. Our innovative approach to online retail, diverse product offerings, and commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, place us at the vanguard of the health and wellness e-commerce industry.

