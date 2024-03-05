Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2024 | 14:06
Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces HoneyDrip.com Growth Results For February 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTC: CMGR) ("CMGR"), a social media firm, today announced that HoneyDrip.com has seen month over month growth, continuing into February 2024. Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and wholly owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and monetize exclusive content.

HoneyDrip.com has experienced rapid growth in four main categories during the month of February 2024 alone:

1) Active performers on the site (by Invite Only) increased by 3%
2) Content posts (photos and videos) to be sold increased by 5%
3) Active users increased by 5%
4) Applications from creators wishing to join the site increased by 2%

Honeydrip.com

"We're working on rolling out some really great enhancements to the site this year" said Alexandra Bolanos, Manager at HoneyDrip. "Fans have been very pleased with all the great features HoneyDrip.com has to offer. Traffic to the site has been at an all-time high and we are very optimistic about the future growth of the platform."

Creators can apply to join at HoneyDrip.com

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:
Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
media@clubhousemediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cea627e-d509-46bd-b55c-fb8cfa22044a


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
