SEALSQ Unveils Crypto Wallet Security Enhancement to Combat Quantum Computing Threats, Critical to the Security of any Bitcoin Wallet Containing 128 Bits of Entropy

Geneva, Switzerland, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology development, announced today the integration of an advanced crypto wallet feature designed to safeguard Bitcoin wallets against potential quantum computing threats. This cutting-edge feature enhances the protection of the 12-word seed phrase, which is critical to the security of any Bitcoin wallet containing 128 bits of entropy. For more information visit: https://www.sealsq.com/about/research-innovation/quantum-proof-cryptography.



With the rapid advancement of technology, the crypto community has raised concerns about the future capabilities of quantum computing to decrypt these crucial seed phrases, posing a serious risk to the Bitcoin protocol. Recognizing this potential threat, SEALSQ emphasizes the importance of advancing our understanding and implementation of wallet signature security. This involves engaging in both theoretical research and practical application through the use of browser wallet security extensions.

Cryptocurrency transactions are inherently secure thanks to blockchain technology, yet they remain a target for cybercriminals adept at creating schemes to extract wallet key phrases. To counter these efforts, SEALSQ has partnered with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) to develop a proof-of-technology for a crypto wallet on the Hedera blockchain. This collaboration aims to bolster user convenience by merging Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) signatures with biometric authentication, thereby eliminating the reliance on manually managed seed phrases.

The proof-of-technology initiative will investigate the integration of seed phrase generation with WISeKey's Public Key Infrastructure. By aligning seed phrase generation with users' biometric signatures, the need to memorize and manage seed phrases manually will become obsolete, significantly enhancing security and user convenience.

WISeKey's Public Key Infrastructure represents a robust authentication framework that combines the strengths of biometric authentication with PKI digital signature technology, providing an unmatched level of security and ease of use.



In the rapidly evolving landscape of quantum computing, SEALSQ is at the forefront of innovation with its introduction of post-quantum semiconductors. These cutting-edge chips are designed to significantly enhance security, identification and data processing capabilities, ensuring a leap forward in Artificial Intelligence (AI) performance, security, and efficiency.

SEALSQ's portfolio, encompassing semiconductors, secure elements, roots of trust, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to technological advancement and security. These innovations are essential in an era where the AI divide is increasingly pronounced, and the need for robust, quantum-resistant technologies has never been more critical.

The demand for post quantum semiconductors technologies is surging across various sectors, including fintech, defense, space research, and more. This growth is further supported by government initiatives and the contributions of major market players.

As the digital landscape evolves, SEALSQ and WISeKey are at the forefront of developing technologies that ensure the security and sovereignty of digital identities and assets. This latest innovation not only addresses current security challenges but also anticipates future threats, ensuring that users' digital assets remain secure in an ever-changing technological environment.

For more information on this revolutionary security feature and to download your digital identity, please visit https://www.wiseid.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

