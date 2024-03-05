Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) its half-yearly financial report 2023-24 (July-December 2023). The half-yearly financial report can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website www.eutelsat.com in the "Investors" section.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries.

The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

