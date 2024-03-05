Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

5 March 2024

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 29 February 2024, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.015

Sherbourne Investment (Guernsey) 0.603

Worsley Investors 0.057

NewRiver Reit 0.342

Digital 9 Infrastructure 0.140

