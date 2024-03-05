Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
5 March 2024
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 29 February 2024, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security% of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.015
Sherbourne Investment (Guernsey) 0.603
Worsley Investors 0.057
NewRiver Reit 0.342
Digital 9 Infrastructure 0.140
Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347