Today Orano has launched and set under its EMTN Program the terms for a 7 year bond issue for an amount of 500 million euros (maturity in March 2031) with an annual coupon of 4.00% (yield of 4.086% at issuance).

This operation aims to refinance the group's debt.

BNP Paribas, CACIB, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Natixis, Santander and Société Générale acted as bookrunners for this bond issue.

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

