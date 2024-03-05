Committed to empowering energy companies with innovative software, PCI Energy Solutions has been selected by Ørsted to provide a comprehensive platform for Ørsted's expansion in the U.S. market.

PCI will implement its ETRM software to streamline Ørsted's trading workflows for FTRs (Financial Transmission Rights), OTC (over-the-counter) trades, exchange trades, and wholesale multi-market "bid-to-bill" functionality.

As a leading U.S. clean energy company, Ørsted selected PCI after a thorough vendor evaluation process and chose PCI for its fit-for-purpose platform, energy industry expertise, and commitment to customer success.

"Ørsted is deploying a range of renewable technologies to strengthen and expand America's clean energy industry and we needed a dependable business partner to support our growth, which we've found in PCI," said Brent Phelps, head of Trading at Ørsted.

"We're excited to partner with Ørsted as they undertake the business expansion initiative to replace legacy systems with PCI's integrated and scalable platform," said Shailesh Mishra, senior vice president of Commercial and Customer Success at PCI. "Our reliable software solutions and experienced team will empower Ørsted to optimize workflows, gain efficiencies, and make data-driven decisions across their operations."

The secure cloud-based PCI Platform powered by AWS (Amazon Web Services) has been deployed globally and helps customers optimize workflows associated with energy trading, physical power delivery, settlements, risk management, and compliance reporting with the most comprehensive solution in the space for 24×7 operations.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A-List as a global leader in climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 9,000 people.

Learn more at A Renewable energy company that takes action Ørsted (orsted.com).

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We're a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world our customers literally keep the lights on. We're based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Visit pcienergysolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305161005/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Morgan Day

PCI Energy Solutions

405.447.6933

mday@pcienergysolutions.com