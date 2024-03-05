Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2024 | 19:26
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantic City Electric Spot Light on Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Sandra May, President of Exelon's African American Resource Alliance (EAARA) Pepco Holdings chapter and Supervisor of Designers for Atlantic City Electric, discusses the profound impact of Black History Month. By delving into the history of African Americans, Sandra underscores the theme of Family Reunion and Black Joy, fostering unity within our community.

Atlantic City Electric

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
