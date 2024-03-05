Avenues Recovery Center: Avenues Expands Its Services to Colorado

Avenues Recovery Center Opens New 130- Bed Facility in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Avenues Recovery Center announced today the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of their newest facility in Aurora, Colorado. Avenues Recovery Center is a premier drug and alcohol rehabilitation network with eleven locations across five U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Maryland, Indiana, and Louisiana. Avenues is known to offer superior and personalized addiction treatment in a clean, modern setting to both Medicaid and private insurance populations. This unique feature sets it far apart in its field, and has transformed the lives of thousands to date.





Avenues Recovery Center at Denver

A panoramic view of the Avenues campus in Aurora, Colorado.

The newest facility in Colorado is the former site of a nursing home, and is now fully renovated and equipped to meet the needs of residents. Avenues Recovery Center at Denver will offer a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient addiction treatment. We know that each person is unique, and our skilled team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and addiction specialists is committed to providing targeted and individualized care to each client who enters our doors.

This new expansion marks not only the growth of our organization, but more importantly, an increased availability of vital resources for those struggling with addiction in Aurora and the greater Denver area.

The event will take place at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 13th, on campus at 1820 Potomac Street in Aurora, Colorado. We will be honored with the attendance of dignitaries and politicians such as Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. The event schedule will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches, and live facility tours, and refreshments and musical entertainment will be present for the enjoyment of our guests.

"In the heart of Denver's addiction crisis, a beacon of hope emerges with the opening of Avenues Recovery Center at Denver. This facility offers a path to healing, unity, and a renewed commitment to overcoming addiction - igniting a brighter future for our entire community," says Charice Putnam, Clinical Director at Avenues Recovery Center at Denver.

This event will bring together community leaders, healthcare professionals, and recovery advocates to commemorate the beginning of a new chapter in our mission to heal and restore lives.

For more information or for press availability, please reach out to:

Rebecca Hickman

rebecca.hickman@avenuesrecovery.com

720-584-6727

Contact Information:

Rachel Alter

Marketing Director

rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com

773-562-1457

Rebecca Hickman

Denver Outreach Coordinator

rebecca.hickman@avenuesrecovery.com

720-584-6727

